School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations mija! You did it! Your family is really proud of you, just know we will always continue to be by your side and support you along the way on this new chapter of your life! We love you! May God bless you and may you achieve all your goals you set for yourself.
Accomplishments: California state seal of Biliteracy. CTE in Financial services.
Extracurriculars: Link crew for 2 years. ECRMC volunteer for 1 year. Avid for 4 years.
Future plans: Will be attending UC Santa Barbara this fall 2020. Plans to major in biological sciences and make it to med school and become a pediatrician.
Parents' names: Ana Tanori and Jose Tanori
