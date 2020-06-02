School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations!! You family is proud of all of your accomplishments! Sending you Love and good wishes as you begin your next great journey!! Love Mom and Andrew
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer Captain, Varsity swim and Link Crew member
Future plans: Pursue a career as a RN
Parents' names: Monica Mendez
