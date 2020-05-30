School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of the young man you’ve become! We can’t wait to see all the great things you will do!
Accomplishments: Cadet rank in the San Diego Fire Department cadet program
Extracurriculars: Basketball
Future plans: Will be starting the Fire Tech program at IVC in the fall and aspires to be a firefighter and save lives
Parents' names: Family: Sandy (mom), Vanessa, Kassandra, Nano, Daniel and Diego
