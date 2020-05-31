School: Calexico high school
Message to graduate: I am very proud of you, you have overcome too many things alone. You are very strong and I know you will achieve your dreams.
Favorite quote: Si no llueves, no floreces.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory will always be how I saw you grow and overcome very difficult things and you overcame yourself by working hard and achieving the best possible grades.
Future plans: Be a forensic scientist
