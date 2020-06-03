Valadez, Valerie

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations, you make us proud, we love you and wish you good luck in College
Accomplishments: Magna Cum Laude $500 scholarship awarded from Frankie Chavez Foundation
Extracurriculars: Extraordinaire basketball player for the Brawley Wildcats Varsity Team #44
Favorite quote: Shoot it Val!!!
Favorite memory: Too many!
Future plans: Attend local College during pandemic then transfer to SDSU
Parents' names: Eva Valadez and Steve Sigala
