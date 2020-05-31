School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: Your family loves you!
Accomplishments: Johana accomplished to work during her senior year to help pay her Grad Nite, HOSA trip and swim trips. Although everything got cancelled for her, we want to let her know that she is a hard working young girl.
Extracurriculars: Swim, competing in HOSA, migrant program, powder puff, helping with the blood drive and organizing HOSA meetings as an officer.
Favorite quote: "Don't say you can't and if you do, say you can't... YET."
Future plans: Johana joined the Army Reserves and is planning on attending Csusm or vanguard university to get her bachelor's in science for biology.
Parents' names: Alex Vasquez, Johana Rodriguez
