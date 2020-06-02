Vega, Angel

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Angel, we just want to say as a family we are very proud of you and your accomplishments! We are also excited as you are on your new journey and joining the Army! We Love You so much.
Accomplishments: Enlisted into the Army as a Water Treatment Specialist
Future plans: Army
