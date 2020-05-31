Velasque, Andrew

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Words cannot express how proud we are of you Drew! Aim high and we will be with you on your next ride in life. Love Mom & Dad
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football (3 years) and Law Academy all 4 years.
Favorite quote: Drive like you want it!!!
Favorite memory: Going to Texas with the football team and caravanning with all the other parents. Winning the Bell 🔔 Game for a 3rd year.
Future plans: After school he will be joining the United States Air Force like his brother and traveling the world.
Parents' names: Deana and Jason
