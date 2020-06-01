Velasquez, Paul “Tiger”

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: You graduated on-time despite autism! You’re amazing and wonderful! We love you!
Accomplishments: Graduation on-time despite the challenges of Autism Spectrum Disorder
Extracurriculars: Best Friends Club
Favorite quote: “Let it go.”
Favorite memory: Mrs. Zaragoza’s help and patience.
Future plans: IVC to study Computer Science
Parents' names: Alissa Crook
(0) comments
