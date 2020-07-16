Verdugo, Brianna

School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Congratulations to our beautiful daughter, Bree! You make us proud every day! You are incredibly intelligent, caring, creative and talented. We know God has great things in store for you and we treasure our time with you. Keep up the good work as you start the next phase of your education at SDSU! Love you so much!
Accomplishments: Associate in Arts for Transfer with Distinction in Communication Studies
Extracurriculars: Communications Club Member, drawing, painting
Favorite memory: Disneyland trips
Future plans: Attending San Diego State University in the Fall
Parents' names: Juan & Espy Verdugo
