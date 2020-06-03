Vieyra, Julian

School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Congratulations to my son, Julian Parrish! Your academic achievements throughout the years have always been impressive. I always knew you would excel and achieve any goals you set your mind to. Keep going, son. I know with your abilities, mindset and awareness you will eventually go far in life and make this world a better and brighter place. I love you!! Imperial Valley College Class of 2020 🎓
Accomplishments: AA Behavioral Science AA Arts and Humanities AST Psychology CSU certificate GE Requirements
Extracurriculars: IV Thrashers
Favorite quote: Always Strive and Prosper
Parents' names: Myrna Jaques Brian Vieyra
