Villa, Alana

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations to our beautiful daughter, we love you so much and are so very proud of you.
Favorite quote: God never said the journey would be easy, He did say the arrival would be worthwhile.
Future plans: She plans on continuing her studies at IVC and major in Sociology.
Parents' names: Jose and Racheal Villa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.