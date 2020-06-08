School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Your determination and conviction have taken you so far and will continue to do so. We are so proud of you and of your accomplishments and look forward to many more to come. We are so excited for you as you begin a new chapter in your life!
Accomplishments: President of Central Union High School's Robotics Club SPARTAN Awards Socially Conscious and Computer Literate Graduated Summa Cume Laude
Extracurriculars: Black Belt Seidokan Karate Ronald McDonald House Charities Fundraising
Favorite quote: "The greatness of our generation is not defined by our misfortune, but how we respond in the face of adversity." ~Daniel Villicana
Favorite memory: Christmas eve 2019 party with my friends.
Future plans: UC Riverside, Major: Computer Science Game Design Accepted to UC Riverside University Honors Program
Parents' names: Miguel and Norma Villicana
(1) comment
Way to go Daniel. You are amazing!
