School: calexico high school
Favorite quote: be enough first for yourself, the rest of the world can wait
Favorite memory: my favorite memory from high school was the first week of my sophomore year, it was my first time coming to chs, and knowing what was all about was the fun part, i aprecciate everything i got from that school i love it and i will always remember that
Future plans: my future plans are to go to IVC 2 years and then transfer to UEI to became a nurse or medical assistant!
Parents' names: fernando viramontes
