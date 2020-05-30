School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Mayra! We love you and are so happy to share in the excitement of your graduation day, and so very proud of you, too! - Love Mom & Dad❤️
Accomplishments: She was a Sargent and Commander for the Law Academy at CUHS, received honor roll and Student of the Year.
Extracurriculars: She was part of the Mexican American Club all her four years and she was Secretary her junior year and President her senior year, was in the green team throughout her high school years, played soccer, softball, powderpuff, and did swim.
Favorite quote: “Todo lo que sueñas lo puedes lograr”
Favorite memory: She always shared that her favorite moment was when she was promoted from Sargent to Commander for her senior class because it was a proud moment for her and her classmates who really appreciated everything she would do for them.
Future plans: She plans to enlist in the US MARINES.
Parents' names: Julianna Ruiz and Oscar Zazueta
