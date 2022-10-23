The CIF-San Diego Section announced its 2022 Volleyball Divisional Playoff pairings at a seeding meeting on Saturday. The following Southeastern Conference teams have opening-round matches. All games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m., however, we suggest checking with schools for exact match times.
Tuesday, October 25
D-III (16) Tri-City Christian at (1) Holtville
D-III (9) San Pasqual at (8) Brawley
Wednesday, October 26
D-IV (16) Madison at (1) Imperial
D-IV (14) San Ysidro at (3) Central
D-IV (13) Southwest at (4) Clairemont (SD)
D-V (14) Palo Verde at (3) High Tech High Mesa (SD)
