Brawley

HOURS: Noon to 11 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to July 5, and 9 a.m. to noon on July 6

Iglesia De La Profecia

395 W. E St. (former Cook’s parking lot)

Victory Outreach

250 Wildcat Drive (Walmart parking lot) 

BUHS Athletics

475 W. Main St. (Vons parking lot)

El Redentor Assembly of God

900 Main St. (Brownies parking lot)

City of Imperial

HOURS: Noon to 10 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Faith Assembly Church

320 S. J St.

Imperial Valley Challenger Little League Association

431 W. Aten Road

Calexico

HOURS: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Christ Community Church of Imperial Valley

2540 W. Rockwood Ave.

Ministerio In Accion Mas Que Vencendores

1407 Imperial Ave. 

El Centro

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to midnight through Saturday

First Assembly of God

2150 N. Waterman Ave. (Walmart parking lot) 

Christ Community Church

3451 Dogwood Ave. (J.C. Penney parking lot)

El Centro Kiwanis (noon club)

351 Wake Ave.

Victory Outreach

1745 S. Imperial Ave.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight July 4

Youth for Christ

750 N. Imperial Ave. (Vons parking lot)

Calipatria

HOURS: Noon to 10 a.m. today; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 6.

Calipatria Little League Baseball

201 S. Sorenson St.

Jose Espinoza

Corner of Sorenson Street and Highway 111

Holtville

Firework sales start July 1, according to Holtville City Hall

Holtville Chamber of Commerce

102 E. Fifth St.

