Brawley
HOURS: Noon to 11 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to July 5, and 9 a.m. to noon on July 6
Iglesia De La Profecia
395 W. E St. (former Cook’s parking lot)
Victory Outreach
250 Wildcat Drive (Walmart parking lot)
BUHS Athletics
475 W. Main St. (Vons parking lot)
El Redentor Assembly of God
900 Main St. (Brownies parking lot)
City of Imperial
HOURS: Noon to 10 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Faith Assembly Church
320 S. J St.
Imperial Valley Challenger Little League Association
431 W. Aten Road
Calexico
HOURS: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Christ Community Church of Imperial Valley
2540 W. Rockwood Ave.
Ministerio In Accion Mas Que Vencendores
1407 Imperial Ave.
El Centro
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to midnight through Saturday
First Assembly of God
2150 N. Waterman Ave. (Walmart parking lot)
Christ Community Church
3451 Dogwood Ave. (J.C. Penney parking lot)
El Centro Kiwanis (noon club)
351 Wake Ave.
Victory Outreach
1745 S. Imperial Ave.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight July 4
Youth for Christ
750 N. Imperial Ave. (Vons parking lot)
Calipatria
HOURS: Noon to 10 a.m. today; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 6.
Calipatria Little League Baseball
201 S. Sorenson St.
Jose Espinoza
Corner of Sorenson Street and Highway 111
Holtville
Firework sales start July 1, according to Holtville City Hall
Holtville Chamber of Commerce
102 E. Fifth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.