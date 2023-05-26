EL CENTRO – WomanHaven celebrated forty-five years of empowering survivors of domestic violence with a midday soiree at its thrift shop location in downtown El Centro on Wednesday, May 24.
Attendees from all walks of life were greeted by freshly styled mannequins upon approaching the doors of its newly relocated storefront which opened to rows of neatly organized resale items and apparel. Just outside the main event space, volunteers took tickets in exchange for hotdogs, chips, and drinks.
Executive Director of WomanHaven Gina Vargas took a moment to speak to a packed house about her 30 years of experience with the nonprofit agency, acknowledging that the journey has been anything but easy.
“You have to wear sometimes three to four hats. Sometimes there’s not a janitor, and so sometimes you have to go pick up a mop and help yourself,” said Vargas. “There was no ‘I don’t know how to do it’, we just had to do it.”
She commended the collective effort of helping hands past and present, and noted that the growing pains had ultimately made them stronger together.
WomanHaven was established as a nonprofit in 1978 by the sheer will of two women on a mission, according to Vargas. The ambitious duo set out to attend a conference about the concept and returned with a plan to execute. Since then, the organization continues to serve over 250 women, children, and men annually by providing safe transitional shelters, a 24 hour crisis line, a walk-in center, outreach and housing services, and wellness programs.
In a call to action, Vargas told guests that change starts at the individual level. “If you see something, say something,” said the seasoned advocate.
El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh recognized the progress that has been made regarding the once-taboo topic, saying “45 years ago domestic violence was quiet, it was silent, it was isolated, and it was never talked about.” She says she is proud to say that WomanHaven has contributed tremendously to the cause, recalling all the outreach that was done by their dedicated staff all throughout the pandemic. From frequenting Facebook Lives to starting a whole podcast, the team at WomanHaven took it upon themselves to get creative.
“That’s what makes our Imperial Valley so special. That here, we pick up the phone, we all jump in, and we’re there to provide the service,” said Cardenas-Singh of the characteristic boots-on-the-ground approach.
WomanHaven Outreach Coordinator Annelia Bonillas said in an interview that domestic violence is often very tricky to escape. Tanya Ridaura, Associate Professional Clinical Counselor for WomanHaven, passionately agrees.
“It clouds your judgment. Once you’re in it, it’s like a cobweb. You can’t see it, but it’s in your face,” explains Ridaura.
She works with children as young as five and facilitates healing parental attachments and administering play and traditional therapy in order to break the cycle of abuse before it becomes a learned behavior.
Like all of the supportive staff at WomanHaven, Executive Director Vargas would like to tell those that may be affected that there is another way of life.
“As a society and as individuals, we need to work on breaking that silence and saying ‘No more. There is a different way of life. That is not an okay way’. Personal empowerment and having a voice are your greatest assets, she says.
Vargas and the team behind WomanHaven believe in treating the whole family, with a special emphasis on children as secondary victims. They promote giving tools to the victims of domestic abuse, as well as the perpetrators, who they recognize are also fighting the battle against learned behaviors themselves.
“There is help out there,” reminded Vargas, emphatically. “There is a different way of living where it’s peaceful, safe, and healthy. It’s out there.”
