YOUTH: Enjoy a fun day at a local aquarium

Aquariums are hard to beat as day trip destinations. Aquariums feature many different exhibits and events so there’s likely something to pique the interest of every visitor.
Aquariums have been popular for a number of years. In 1853, Philip Henry Gosse and David William Mitchell, the first paid secretary of the Zoological Society of London, created the first public aquarium in the Regent’s Park Zoological Gardens (now known as the London Zoo). The large glass aquarium was stocked with 200 specimens of marine animals and plants. The exhibit grew quite popular and eventually expanded, helping to pave the way for many future aquariums.
The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta is the largest aquarium in the United States, making it one of the state’s top attractions. The Vancouver Aquarium in Canada was the country’s first public aquarium and is Canada’s largest. While these impressive facilities attract millions of visitors each year, there are aquariums large and small across North America. Here’s how to make the most of a day at the aquarium.
Visit during off-peak hours
Aquariums do their best to accommodate crowds, but there may be wait times for entry if you turn up during peak visiting hours. Call the facility to find out when is the best time to visit. Ask if the day you’re planning to go is filled with any class trips or camp groups, which can make the aquarium more crowded. You also likely can buy tickets in advance and avoid the queue.
Leave the stroller at home
Certain aquariums prohibit the use of strollers and baby carriages because they can inhibit the flow of people. Some rent special baby carriers, or you can use your own carrier that enables you to wear baby on your body.
Dress the kids in bright colors
Children can wander off as they race to see different exhibits. Also, some areas of the aquarium may be darkened to show off the marine animals behind the glass. It may be easier to keep tabs on kids by dressing them in bright hues or easily recognizable clothing.
Wear comfortable shoes
A lot of walking goes into visiting an aquarium. Don comfortable walking shoes or sneakers to ensure pain-free viewing.
Check the itinerary
Aquariums boast daily schedules that may include hands-on touch opportunities, informational presentations and animal feedings. Know which time these events begin and where they are located so you can get to them in a timely manner.
Prepare to dine in
Be sure to factor food into your budget for a day at the aquarium. Many facilities do not permit outside food and drink as selling in-house treats is clearly a way for them to increase revenue. Prices are what you may expect at any museum, amusement park or other attraction, which means eating inside will be more costly than dining outside the building. Either eat heartily before you arrive or bring cash or card to split a meal.
A day spent at the aquarium can be an enjoyable experience with some advanced preparation.
