YOUTH: The effects of untreated ADHD

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, often referred to as ÒADHD,Ó is more common than people may realize. According to the organization Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), a 2015 meta-analysis of 175 studies worldwide estimated that roughly 129 million children had ADHD at the time of the study. That’s nearly twice the population of the entire United Kingdom and more than three times the population of Canada.
Children aren’t the only people with ADHD, which can continue into and throughout adulthood if left untreated. Untreated ADHD can have immediate consequences on children, as the American Psychiatric Association notes that the condition can make it difficult for students to focus on tasks in school and compromise their ability to listen to teachers in the classroom. Each of those side effects can adversely affect students’ academic performance, potentially affecting their long-term futures as a result.
Untreated ADHD can produce some unpleasant and surprising consequences outside of the classroom as well.
Untreated ADHD and substance abuse
A 2003 study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry found that stimulant therapy for patients being treated for ADHD lowered their risk for substance use disorder. People with untreated ADHD were three to four times more likely to develop substance abuse disorder than individuals who were receiving treatment for the condition.
Untreated ADHD and driving
Driving is a skill that requires drivers to be attentive and aware of their surroundings at all times. A 2009 study published in the Journal of the Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry found that the stimulants used to treat ADHD can make people with the condition better drivers. Such medications were found to reduce inattention, distractibility and impulsiveness, each of which is a known characteristic of ADHD. Without such treatment, individuals with ADHD could be putting themselves, their passengers, fellow drivers, and pedestrians at risk each time they get behind the wheel.
Untreated ADHD and education
It’s no secret that the earning potential of college graduates is significantly greater than that of individuals whose highest level of education is high school. A 2006 study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry found that adults who self-reported ADHD were far less likely to have graduated college than those who reported that they had been diagnosed with ADHD (19 percent compared to 26 percent).
ADHD is a common condition across the globe. Seeking treatment for ADHD could have a profound and positive effect on individuals throughout their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.