YOUTH: The most common childhood cancers

Cancer affects people from all walks of life, and that includes children. The National Cancer Institute reports that cancer in children and adolescents is rare, especially when compared to cancer rates among adults. Despite the slim chances their children will develop cancer, parents can still familiarize themselves with forms of the disease that most often affect youngsters.
- Leukemias: The American Childhood Cancer Organization reports that leukemias account for roughly 25 percent of all childhood cancers. The American Cancer Society notes there are four main types of leukemia, but the two most common are acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). The ACCO estimates these account for about 95 percent of all leukemias. Leukemia is a type of cancer characterized by the abnormal production of cancerous white blood cells in the bone marrow. The ACCO notes that these cells eventually spill out of the bone marrow and into the peripheral blood.
- Brain and central nervous system tumors: Brain and spinal cord tumors account for around 17 percent of all childhood cancers. The ACCO reports that brain tumors are the most common solid tumor in children, though these tumors are not always the same. Tumors are classified by where they begin, and the ACCO notes that these classifications can be very confusing. Parents of children who are diagnosed with brain tumors should not hesitate to ask questions of their child’s health care team and seek clarification on any issues they find confusing about the diagnosis and prognosis.
- Neuroblastoma: Neuroblastoma is found primarily in infants and very young children. Roughly 6 percent of childhood cancers are neuroblastomas, which are cancers of the nerve tissue of the sympathetic nervous system. Neuroblastoma is most commonly found in the abdominal region in the adrenal glands, which are small glands on top of the kidney.
- Bone cancers: Primary bone cancers account for around 5 percent of all childhood cancers. These cancers begin in the bones and the most common types are osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma. Osteosarcoma predominantly affects adolescents and the ACCO notes that it usually presents in the bones around the knee. Ewing sarcoma also is most often found in teenagers and is most likely to affect the pelvis, thigh, lower leg, upper arm, and ribs.
- Wilms’ tumor: Wilms’ tumor is the most common form of kidney cancer in children and accounts for about 4 percent of all childhood cancers. Though Wilms’ tumor can be found in both kidneys, it usually is found in just one. Wilms’ tumor is not common in children over the age of 6 and most often affects children between the ages of 3 and 4.
Thankfully, childhood cancers are rare. Parents of children diagnosed with cancer or those concerned about the disease can visit www.acco.org for more information.
